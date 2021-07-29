Machinedrum Announces New EP 'Psyconia' On Ninja Tune, US Tour Dates

Machinedrum Bethany Vargas

Machinedrum has announced a new six-track EP Psyconia. The new EP will explore broken beats, hip-hop, techno and drum & bass according to a press release. The lead single “Only One” with Angelica Bess of Body Language finds itself in the break beat territory.

Machinedrum also collaborates with Chrome Sparks, North Carolina rapper Deniro Farrar (Leader of CultureRap) and Jorge Elbrecht.

The EP is named after the Portuguese word for Fig Tree, a plant who’s toughness he found inspiring.

"We have a few fig trees growing on our property and they tend to withstand the harshest climates southern California throws at them, so I found that inspiring,” explains Machinedrum. “There’s also an area near where I live known as Figueroa which is a Spanish translation of Figueira, aka the Portuguese name for a fig tree. I found these synchronicities intriguing and so I went with it for the theme of this EP. It’s especially relevant to this time in my life in which my daughter has become a symbol of creation and abundance in my life.”

Psyconia will be released on September 10 via Ninja Tune. Find the tracklist below and see some North American tour dates as well. He released his last album A View Of U at the end of 2020. Pre-order the EP here.

Tracklist:

1. Only One (feat. Angelica Bess)

2. Stone Age (feat. Deniro Farrar)

3. Inner Ear (feat. Chrome Sparks)

4. U Just R (feat. Jorge Elbrecht)

5. Figueroa

6. Stairzzzzzz

Tour Dates:

Jul 31 - San Bernardino, CA @ Hard Summer Festival

Aug 08 - Atlanta, GA @ 808 Fest

Aug 13 - A View of U Live Stream: Worldwide Rebroadcast

Sep 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ XPNSN/Catwalk -- Psyconia Release Party

Sep 29 - Washington, DC @ Flash

Sep 30 - Miami, FL @ Floyd

Oct 02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Oct 08 - Chicago, IL @ Smartbar

Oct 15 - San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

Oct 22 - Denver, CO @ The Black Box --- Vapor City Club

Oct 23 - Denver, CO @ The Black Box --- A View of U Universe

Oct 24 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Oct 31 - San Bernardino, CA @ Escape Halloween