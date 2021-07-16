Magnetic Mix 155: Joris Delacroix

Joris Delacroix Guilhem Canal

Joris Delacroix is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The French producer is known for his smooth and melodic deep house over three albums that has made him a very popular figure in his native country. He has kept a steady stream of music going over the past year, including a remix of Tinlicker’s “Lost” for Anjunabeats.

He carries that magic into a mix for Magnetic, picking out his favorite tracks at the moment and spinning them together for this set. In addition to those tracks by others, there is an unreleased track by him and Teho, plus another unreleased track from Wielki.

"This is a mix of my favorite tracks of the moment. The vibe is melodic house & techno, with some passages through tech-house and indie dance," explains Delacroix. "You’ll hear some cool stuff by Mind Against, Innellea, Tube & Berger, Oliver Schories or Adana Twins. There is also a brand new track I made with my friend Teho."

Listen now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

01. Oliver Schories, Tube & Berger - Caprice

02. Monolink - The Prey (Mind Against Remix)

03. James Harcourt - Schweinehund

04. 8Kays - Darkness & Light feat. Cari Golden (Bebetta Remix)

05. Mark Tarmonea - Hunting

06. Teho & Joris Delacroix - Fury (unreleased)

07. KAIOS - Frontier

08. Jacq - No Matter What They Say

09. blacktone - Inner Voice

10. Faithless - Synthetizer ft. Nathan Ball (Cristoph Remix)

11. Fernando Lagreca - Undecided

12. Faithless & Maceo Plex - Insomnia 2021 (Dub Mix)

13. Parra For Cuva - Her Entrance (Innellea’s Intrepretation)

14. Wielki - Minuit Une (unreleased)

15. Rafael Cerato - Swag

16. Adana Twins - The Curve

17. Tunnelvisions - Tell Me When We’re There

18. Fabrication - Before We Know Light