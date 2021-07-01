Meow Wolf Announces Santa Fe Concerts With Japanese Breakfast, Justin Martin, Omar Apollo & More

Japanese Breakfast Will Fenwick

Meow Wolf’s Santa Fe outpost has announced their first live shows since March 2019 with a slew of gigs by artists across the musical spectrum for the next year. Among the shows that have been announced so far include Justin Martin, Chicago Batman, 070 Shake, Japanese Breakfast, Bully, Walker & Royce and others. They kick off with a two-night affair featuring The Mountain Goats on August 15 and 16.

The events will take place at the 400-cap House of Eternal Return that features neon projection mapping, a lighthouse that doubles as a photo booth, and a hollowed-out ice machine that leads to an infinity mirror space. More shows will be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Lineup of Shows:

Mountain Goats August 15 & 16, 2021

Amigo the Devil - August 18, 2021

House of Eternal Burn: Washed Out (DJ Set) - September 3, 2021

Justin Martin - September 4, 2021

Gogol Bordello - September 7, 2021

Minnesota - September 10, 2021

Bully - September 15, 2021

JMSN - September 21, 2021

Walker and Royce - September 21, 2021

Shakey Graves (Presented with AMP Concerts - at the Bridge) - September 27, 2021

070 Shake - September 28, 2021

Omar Apollo - October 6, 2021

Japanese Breakfast, October 7th

AG Club - October 13, 2021

Mac Sabbath - October 14, 2021

Quickland - October 19, 2021

Chicano Batman - October 20, 2021

Dan Deacon - October 31, 2021

Olivia O'Brien - November 3, 2021

NoMBe - November 4, 2021

The Backseat Lovers - November 5, 2021

Summer Salt - November 8, 2021

The Widdler - November 20, 2021

CloZee - November 30 & Dec 1, 2021

The Marías - January 29, 2022

Kaskade - March 16, 2021

Welcome to Night Vale - May 7, 2022