Meow Wolf Announces Santa Fe Concerts With Japanese Breakfast, Justin Martin, Omar Apollo & More
Meow Wolf’s Santa Fe outpost has announced their first live shows since March 2019 with a slew of gigs by artists across the musical spectrum for the next year. Among the shows that have been announced so far include Justin Martin, Chicago Batman, 070 Shake, Japanese Breakfast, Bully, Walker & Royce and others. They kick off with a two-night affair featuring The Mountain Goats on August 15 and 16.
The events will take place at the 400-cap House of Eternal Return that features neon projection mapping, a lighthouse that doubles as a photo booth, and a hollowed-out ice machine that leads to an infinity mirror space. More shows will be announced.
Tickets can be purchased on their website.
Lineup of Shows:
Mountain Goats August 15 & 16, 2021
Amigo the Devil - August 18, 2021
House of Eternal Burn: Washed Out (DJ Set) - September 3, 2021
Justin Martin - September 4, 2021
Gogol Bordello - September 7, 2021
Minnesota - September 10, 2021
Bully - September 15, 2021
JMSN - September 21, 2021
Walker and Royce - September 21, 2021
Shakey Graves (Presented with AMP Concerts - at the Bridge) - September 27, 2021
070 Shake - September 28, 2021
Omar Apollo - October 6, 2021
Japanese Breakfast, October 7th
AG Club - October 13, 2021
Mac Sabbath - October 14, 2021
Quickland - October 19, 2021
Chicano Batman - October 20, 2021
Dan Deacon - October 31, 2021
Olivia O'Brien - November 3, 2021
NoMBe - November 4, 2021
The Backseat Lovers - November 5, 2021
Summer Salt - November 8, 2021
The Widdler - November 20, 2021
CloZee - November 30 & Dec 1, 2021
The Marías - January 29, 2022
Kaskade - March 16, 2021
Welcome to Night Vale - May 7, 2022