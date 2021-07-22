Floating Points, Arlo Parks, Mogwai, Sault Shortlisted For Mercury Prize 2021
The prestigious Mercury Prize has announced their 2021 shortlist with 12 different albums making the cut and 10 of the artists being new nominations. Among those who have been nominated are Mogwai for their album As The Love Continues, Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra transcendent LP Promises, Ghetts’ Conflict Of Interest, Arlo Parks outstanding Collapsed in Sunbeams and Sault’s Untitled (Rise).
Past winners of the prize include Dave, Wolf Alice, Skepta, Alt-J and The xx.
The judging panel is made up of music experts from a variety of backgrounds. The panel usually includes musicians, music journalists, music presenters, music producers and heads of music.
For the artists who will win, not only do they get to say they won the prize, which can help with future sales, record deals and shows, but the winner will get a winner trophy and a cash prize of £25,000.
See the full shortlist below. The Mercury Prize awards show will take place on Thursday, September 9th.
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Berwyn – Demotape/Vega
Black Country, New Road – For the First Time
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra – Promises
Ghetts – Conflict of Interest
Hannah Peel – Fir Wave
Laura Mvula – Pink Noise
Mogwai – As the Love Continues
Nubya Garcia – Source
Sault – Untitled (Rise)
Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend