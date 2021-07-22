Floating Points, Arlo Parks, Mogwai, Sault Shortlisted For Mercury Prize 2021

10 of the 12 nominees are new to the prize with some outstanding albums nominated.

Pharaoh Sanders & Floating Points Eric Welles-Nyström

The prestigious Mercury Prize has announced their 2021 shortlist with 12 different albums making the cut and 10 of the artists being new nominations. Among those who have been nominated are Mogwai for their album As The Love Continues, Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra transcendent LP Promises, Ghetts’ Conflict Of Interest, Arlo Parks outstanding Collapsed in Sunbeams and Sault’s Untitled (Rise).

Past winners of the prize include Dave, Wolf Alice, Skepta, Alt-J and The xx.

The judging panel is made up of music experts from a variety of backgrounds. The panel usually includes musicians, music journalists, music presenters, music producers and heads of music.

For the artists who will win, not only do they get to say they won the prize, which can help with future sales, record deals and shows, but the winner will get a winner trophy and a cash prize of £25,000.

See the full shortlist below. The Mercury Prize awards show will take place on Thursday, September 9th.

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Berwyn – Demotape/Vega

Black Country, New Road – For the First Time

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra – Promises

Ghetts – Conflict of Interest

Hannah Peel – Fir Wave

Laura Mvula – Pink Noise

Mogwai – As the Love Continues

Nubya Garcia – Source

Sault – Untitled (Rise)

Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend