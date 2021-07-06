박혜진 Park Hye Jin Announces Debut Album 'Before I Die' On Ninja Tune

박혜진 Park Hye Jin Dan Medhurst

박혜진 Park Hye Jin has announced her debut album Before I Die, which will be released in September on Ninja Tune. After a slew of collaborations with Clams Casino, Blood Orange and Nosaj Thing, the project was written, produced and performed by the producer, rapper, singer, and DJ. The first single and first song on the album “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance” is available now.

Last summer, Park Hye Jin released her EP How Can I. Now she has an album all set to go on September 10th.

See the complete album tracklist below and pre-order the LP here in various formats. She also has four North American tour dates in October in Toronto, Brooklyn, Miami and New Orleans.

Tracklist:

1. Let’s Sing Let’s Dance

2. I Need You

3. Before I Die

4. Good Morning Good Night

5. Me Trust Me

6. Where Did I Go

7. Never Give Up

8. Can I Get Your Number

9. Whatchu Doin Later

10. Sex With ME (DEFG)

11. Where Are You Think

12. Never Die

13. Hey, Hey, Hey

14. Sunday ASAP

15. i jus wanna be happy