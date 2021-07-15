The controller comes as part of a capsule collection between Pioneer DJ and Virgil Abloh.

Today, Pioneer DJ and fashion icon Virgil Abloh have announced a special collaboration in the form of a limited edition DDJ-1000 controller for Serato. The DDJ-1000-OW will be available starting mid-July for $1799.99.

The controller also comes as part of a capsule collection between Virgil and Pioneer DJ called "SOUND ENGINEERING", which also features various ready-to-wear pieces.

