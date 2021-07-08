Premiere: First Choice - Let No Man Put Asunder (Dam Swindle Remix)

Dam Swindle Lauren Murphy

Amsterdam duo Dam Swindle are heading into the Salsoul back catalog of disco and soul gems and remixing some select tracks for a modern makeover. Tomorrow, they will release Dam Swindle Salsoul Remixes & Edits Vol1, which has remixes of First Choice’s 1977 track “Let No Man Put Asunder” and Kebekelektrik’s (the side project of Gino Soccio) 1977 electro-disco track “War Dance.” We are happy to premiere the remix for First Choice “Let No Man Put Asunder,” a tune that has been sampled and used in countless house, garage, juke and drum and bass tracks from Fingers Inc, DJ Rashad, DJ Deeon, Todd Edwards, UGK and others.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dam Swindle had a monumental task on their hands with this track taking on an official remix. They take the original and keep its soulful feel, while adding some groovy percussion and drums underneath, classic sounding organ and letting the groove ride at the end, accentuating some of the best elements to make them shine. Dam Swindle give this a modern makeover that brings it to a 2021 dancefloor (when everyone can join together in one) to bring another worthy remix of this classic to their fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Dam Swindle Salsoul Remixes & Edits Vol1 will be released tomorrow, July 9. Pre-order the remixes here.