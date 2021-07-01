Producer Spotlight: Get The Big Cinematic Percussion You've Been Looking For With UJAM's DRUMS

The latest edition to UJAM's Symphonic Elements Series gives you the tools you need to add powerful cinematic percussion to your tracks.

Hans Zimmer is a whiz at creating huge percussive elements in his soundtracks, and now you can get some of his collection to help beef up your sound in the latest plugin from UJAM's Symphonic Elements Series - DRUMS.

When paired with UJAM's STRIIINGS, you have all the tools, and enough presets to start any cinematic track or soundtrack with inspired vision and endless creativity.

You can check out some of the sounds below and all the features that DRUMS has to offer, including a video walkthrough. So if you are starting to think about soundtracks, or just working on tunes that need epic percussive moments, look no further; DRUMS is it.

Han's Is Here To Lend A Hand

DRUMS puts Hans Zimmer's collection of percussive samples and phrases at your fingertips. Tried and tested in Hollywood, this rhythmic companion to STRIIINGS makes cinematic drums accessible for anyone. So invoke the natural forces of rhythm with DRUMS! You are on your way to becoming a soundtrack genius; whether it's epic action flicks or gaming scores, all the big percussive vibes are here.

Why DRUMS?

An extensive collection of world-class drum samples and sequences Ready to rumble: creative performance and sound design engine 53 playing Styles, 300 sound designer presets Recorded at Hans Zimmer's Remote Control Studios, produced by Boris Salchow

Million-dollar sound is yours!

UJAM is happy to count Hans Zimmer—one of the world's great film composers—as one of its co-founders. Hans generously gave them access to his legendary recordings, amassed over decades, for use in DRUMS. So if you are thinking about a career in sound design, scoring, soundtracks - DRUMS is an essential tool for your DAW.

Walkthrough by Derek von Krogh

Dive into this inspiring video to get a feel for what DRUMS can do. Oh, and Derek will crack you up too.

Enrich your palette - Get your hands on Hans Zimmer's epic collection of cinematic orchestral instruments. Many of them are hard to come by, even harder to set up, and their playing techniques are only mastered by a few. Add character and vibe to your production, no matter if film score or pop music.

Let's get ready to rumble - Programming realistic percussion tracks can be daunting. That's why the UJAM performance engine provides ready-made sequences and creative controls. Unfortunately, arranging, recording, or even programming this type of drumming is usually very costly and time-consuming. With DRUMS, it's fast and easy; instantly synced to your DAW's tempo.

DRUMS takes care of the details so that you can focus on your music!

Features at a Glance: DRUMS features 53 Styles with 23 ready-made phrases each, for a total of 1219 phrases. On top of that, every Style comes with five one-shot Hits and Metals.

Finisher FX - The custom-made Finisher effect section is a one-knob sound design delight. Transform the character of your DRUMS track to match any genre or mood.

Crossfade - Perform your drum tracks with the crossfader. DRUMS is made up of two independent low and high sections. Seamlessly blend between them, or add subtle variations by automating.

Add Hans Zimmer's drums to your sonic palette. Try DRUMS 30 days for free before buying. Drums