Producer Spotlight: Get The Classic Sounds Of House Music With This New Milk & Sugar Pack From Loopmasters

Get the warm analogue house music sound from Two Decades of House from Milk & Sugar now on Loopmasters.

Loopmasters are proud to present the first volume of Two Decades of House, a collection of warm analogue house music samples from scene mainstays Milk & Sugar! This 100% royalty free selection is packed with dancefloor sounds that will bring fresh inspiration to your arrangements.



MILK & SUGAR led the charge of vocal house from Germany more than two decades ago and became deeply influential on the house music scene ever since. With the arrival of 2021, Mike K and Steven Harding celebrate 23 years of creating some of the world’s most innovative house music tracks, a catalogue that includes popular global hits.

MILK & SUGAR have a knack for delivering what many consider to be perfect club mixes — songs bursting with the power to tear the roof off any venue. One of their biggest hits, “Let The Sun Shine”, has been a career milestone, vaulting in 2003 straight from the Ibiza clubs to number one on the Billboard dance chart and the Top 20 of the UK pop charts. The track became a house music milestone and an anthem for MILK & SUGAR — their signature song — and crowds of dancers and partiers around the world still demand it. Among their many other popular and successful productions was their break-through single “Higher & Higher”, a 2000 international smash that helped forge their reputations as house music masters.

Over the past several years, MILK & SUGAR have continued to supply dance floors with a steady stream of powerful hits, serving both as sought after remixers and as creators of uniquely original productions. They include “Hey (Nah Neh Nah)” - Milk & Sugar & Vaya Con Dios, “Stay Around”, “Canto Del Pilon”, and “Riding High” - Milk & Sugar with Andrey Exx. Mike and Steven also run the music label Milk & Sugar Recordings, which was already honored with a German Dance Award as best independent label. Their hot-selling Club Cuts, House Nation and Beach Sessions compilation series have proven to be hugely popular.



Two Decades of House Vol.1 contains over 150 MB of Milk & Sugars best sounds, with an unwavering focus on rave-ready sonics. You’ll hear grooving basslines, addictive percussion, euphoric vocals, pianos, guitars, synths and much more, alongside the essential fat kicks, hats and snares that will anchor your rhythms down. Loops play between 120-125bpm, making this collection perfect for all subgenres of house, including tech house, deep house and tribal house.



Steven from Milk & Sugar has said of the pack:



"With this very special artist pack we’ve been trying to span more than two decades of house music history. We collected some warm and analogue sounds like real bass loops, funky guitars and brass licks and put them together with up-to-date beats and sounds from our more recent productions.

You will probably recognize some loops and one-shots from our iconic recordings if you’ve been following Milk & Sugar since the early days of house.

In detail, expect to find 165 MB of content with all audio at 24Bit 44.1KHZ. There are 14 Drum Part Loops, 13 Percussion Loops, 9 Top Drum Loops, 6 Keys Loops, 6 Live Bass Loops, 7 Guitar loops, 6 Synth Bass Loops, 4 Synth Loops, 3 Full Drum Loops, 2 Brass Loops, 2 Fx Loops, 2 Hi String Loops and 1 Combi Loop. One-shots are 26 Drum Hits, 15 Bass Hits, 12 Percs,11 Instruments, 10 Vocals, 7 Fx and 6 Combi Hits. There are 21 Soft Sampler Patches for Kontakt, EXS24/Sampler, NNXT and SFZ."



Loopmasters - Milk & Sugar - Two Decades Of House Vol 1 is Loopcloud ready and be can be downloaded if you have a paid subscription Plans start at £5.99 / €6.99 / $7.99 and if you are new to Loopcloud a 30-day trial is available.

Loopcloud is more than a sample library. It gives you the tools and instruments you need to take every sound and add your own twist: making sounds that are truly your own. It’s the all-in-one production partner that inspires musicians and producers with fresh ideas and different perspectives.