Producer Spotlight: Meet Capsule, The New Instruments Plugin Suite From Soundslates

As producers, we are always looking for tools that will give us fresh perspectives, new workflows and most of all new, and unique sounds. The Capsule audio plugin is just such a tool, offering a flexible subscription option for $9.99 a month after a 30-day free trial, or the ability to buy perpetual licenses for single Capsule libraries for $19.99, you have the ability to build your collection as you see fit.

Soundslates has just released Capsule, their new audio plugin, and sound library subscription service.

Soundslates describes Capsules as compact sound libraries, including up to 64 instruments that sound designers have meticulously crafted. Each Capsule embodies a specific theme, enhancing the sonic palette of music producers. New Capsules are regularly added to the catalog and can be downloaded directly from the plugin interface or via the dedicated Capsule Portal application.

The instruments are playable via the Capsule plugin, which conceals its versatile synthesis engine behind a simple, streamlined interface arranged around eight macro controls. Under the hood, Capsule includes multiple types of oscillators, such as virtual analog and a powerful sample playback engine.

Pricing & Availability

Running at $9.99 USD per month, the subscription grants cloud access to all existing and future Capsules after a fully functional 30 days trial period. There is also a pay-per-use option, allowing the users to purchase perpetual licenses for the individual Capsules at $19.99 USD per Capsule.

Capsule is available on both Windows and macOS, VST3 & AU formats.