RÜFÜS DU SOL Unveil New Single "Alive" From Upcoming Project

RÜFÜS DU SOL are back with their first new single in three years.

RÜFÜS DU SOL have released their first new single since 2018’s SOLACE titled “Alive.” The single is set to be a part of an upcoming project.

“We wrote a bunch of music and now I've been working on a body of work that this is the first song off that,” Jon George told Zane Lowe earlier today.

The new track is big, heavy, but hopeful, stemming from life and death in the pandemic.

“It’s a heavier song in some ways, but at its core it's hopeful,” explains singer Tyrone Lindqvist. “We are - all of us - living in this transitional moment right now and we wanted to focus on the hope that the future holds for us all. To focus on the light at the end of this tunnel."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No further details on the project (they are avoiding the term album for now) have been revealed yet, but the trio have tour dates coming at the end of the summer and into the fall, so maybe, just maybe, there will be a bunch of new music for those dates.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tour Dates

11/4: Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

11/6: Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

11/12-14: Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

11/18: Houston, TX @ 401 Franklin Street

11/20 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory