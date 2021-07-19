Snow Peak Unveils New Three-Pole HD Para Tarp

Upgrade your camping with this tarp.
Snow Peak just released the newest addition to its Tent & Tarp family: the HD Para Tarp. The Para Tarp features a three-pole design that makes it use less space, while the elevated front is easy to enter and the back is good for a seated area. The tarp structure funnels rainwater away from the center space. The poles need to be purchased separately.

The tarp runs for $400 and can be found on the Snow Peak website.

Weight: 9.7 pounds
Size: L 13.1' W 16.7' H 7.8'

