Spotlight: CircoLoco Records Releases Debut Compilation 'Monday Dreamin'

CircoLoco Records has released its first compilation Monday Dreamin’ featuring 20 new tracks from the likes of Bedouin, Adam Beyer, Carl Craig, Kerri Chandler, Jamie Jones, Lost Souls Of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA, Tale Of Us, tINI, Damian Lazarus featuring Robert Owens, and many more.

The compilation was preceded by four EPs, which included the various songs on the compilation. Two of the songs, Seth Troxler’s “Lumartes” and DJ Tennis’ “Atlanta,” were selected as Essential New Tunes from BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong.

CircoLoco Records is a partnership between renowned house and techno brand CircoLoco and Rockstar Games, designed to fuse together music and gaming.

The full compilation available everywhere you get music now, so pick it up here and stream it below. See the complete tracklist as well.

1. Lost Souls Of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA - Revision Of The Past

2. Rampa -The Church

3. Moodymann - Keep On Coming feat. CD

4. Butch - Raindrops feat. Kemelion

5. Margaret Dygas - Wishing Well

6. Carl Craig - Forever Free

7. Dixon x Deichkind - Autonom (Dixon Edit)

8. Adam Beyer - Break It Up

9. tINI - What If, Then What? feat. Amiture

10. Jamie Jones - Laser Lass

11. Seth Troxler - Lumartes (Extended)

12. Tale Of Us - Nova Two

13. Sama' Abdulhadi -Reverie

14. Luciano - Mantra For Lizzie

15. DJ Tennis - Atlanta

16. Mano Le Tough - As If To Say

17. Kerri Chandler - You

18. Damian Lazarus - The Future feat. Robert Owens

19. Bedouin - Up In Flames

20. Red Axes - Calib