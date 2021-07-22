During the video, Ali loads up an 808 bass sample into Ableton’s Sampler and explores how you can start distorting your sound using Drum Buss and splitting the frequencies

For this tutorial, Point Blank show how you can create a growling mid-range bass in Ableton Live using a simple 808 bass sound.

The growling bass with lots of mid-range presence is used across a range of genres but is particularly popular in the realms of drum and bass, dubstep and EDM. In the video below, Point Blank’s expert lecturer Ali Jamieson takes you through the steps to create this tear-out sound, which is certain to make your friends, family and co-producers pull their best bass face.

Want to learn more about music production and sound engineering, or DJing and music business? Then be sure to check out Point Blank’s courses in London, Los Angeles and Online. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their selected London, Online and Los Angeles courses until July 31st using the codes LONDON25, ONLINE25 and LA25.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During the video, Ali loads up an 808 bass sample into Ableton’s Sampler and explores how you can start distorting your sound using Drum Buss and splitting the frequencies. Tailoring each one using Ableton’s in-built plugins, he goes on to show how you can push the sound further using Live’s Overdrive and Max For Live’s Envelope, EQ and a compressor.

This is a sponsored post