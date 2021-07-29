Spotlight: What a Music Director Does With Kojo Samuel (Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Jessie J)

To those not familiar, a Music Director can be a puzzling role within the live music industry. In this video, we demystify what exactly a Music Director does with our returning guest, Kojo Samuel.

With an extraordinary musical heritage, Kojo Samuel was raised on music; his mother being legendary soul singer PP Arnold and his father being a bassist for Crosby, Stills & Nash. Kojo spent ten years producing, songwriting and remixing, as well as working on music for both TV and film. After returning to the UK, he toured with iconic UK pop group the Sugababes before becoming their Music Director. Since then, Kojo has worked consistently with chart-topping artists, created dynamic shows and performances worldwide and helping sell out international tours. Kojo has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including iconic UK acts such as Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Jess Glynne and Jessie J.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If it’s your dream to manage platinum-selling artists, uncover new talent, run global record labels or build iconic brands, Point Blank’s online Music Industry Management course can help. This new program covers the ins and outs of all things music business and is delivered by industry pioneers with uncharted experience in the field. Kick-start your career in the music industry by heading here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In this video, Kojo breaks down what it means to be a Music Director for the live music industry. The end goal is to transform a recorded piece of music into a live piece of music specifically for performance. This can be challenging as the Music Director needs to adapt the music according to what the artist needs it for such as an award show, concert or even sporting events. It's their job to curate the songs and create edits in order for the artist's performance to flow smoothly from one song to another. He also talks about his experience managing the mental state of an artist and making sure they're in the right headspace to perform, as well as adapting sets to the limitations they may be facing.

In addition to this video, Kojo Samuel has also done a masterclass with the students at Point Blank. If you'd like to view the full video, check out their free masterclass archive on their website where you can stream the entire event.

Want in-depth insights into music production or DJing, singing, songwriting, music business and more? Then check out their London, Online and Los Angeles programs. Plus, get 25% off selected London, Online and LA courses before their offer ends on July 31st with the codes: LONDON25, ONLINE25 and LA25.

This is a sponsored post