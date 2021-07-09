The Director's Cut: Vonda7 - Let Go [art I werk]

VONDA7 Courtesy Photo

Recently, Poznan-born, Berlin-based VONDA7 released her debut artist album, Let Go. The album fuses synth-pop, indie, and even hip-hop elements with house and techno, showcasing her own delicate vocals, to produce a diverse and uplifting album which was made for the summer months, both on dance-floors and for home listening. As an artist that's been making her way to the top of the scene, this exciting moment in her career is one worth celebrating.

In VONDA7’s words: “The album is about human relationships and searching for a purpose in life. It’s also about letting go of the past, a conditioning we were born into and questioning it, searching for a balance of male / female energy in a relationship along with mutual respect as well as releasing relationships that aren't good or healthy for us” - which couldn’t be more important and relevant in these current times.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Below, she breaks down the album for the latest installment of our ongoing series The Director's Cut.

VONDA7 Let Go Album Cover Courtesy Of Label

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How to listen: There are a couple of ways to proceed. First, you can listen to the whole album, which you will find below, and then read the notes. Or, read the notes as you listen to each track. This will completely change your perspective on the whole release itself and bring you closer to the artist and their work.

Words by Vonda7

Vonda7 arturAENnowicki

1. Let Go

This was a song I created during the pandemic for the DIY FACT Magazine series. I was deep in my self-reflection phase back then. I had time to really rethink some of my decisions and aspects of my personality that I appreciated or those I wanted to change. It was also the time when I found it comforting to make more downtempo music, not strictly designed for the dancefloor and the album idea, which has been circulating for quite some time, finally came to life.

2. Friend, Anyone?

I just wanted to offer some comfort through my music on this track. I know this world can be such a dark place sometimes. And music has been there for me in my darkest places, so I guess this is what this song is about, to comfort whoever needs it and feels lonely.

3. Change Of Heart

I have been listening to a lot of indietronica and synth-pop during the pandemic so I think it had a major influence on creating this song. I used to listen to a lot of bands like MGMT, Empire Of The Sun, Cut Copy, Flight Facilities… and as we were talking with Flight Facilities about a possible collaboration, I made this song as sort of an answer to their "Crave You" song. And the answer is “Chasing for boys who look the other way” is so over, haha. It’s all about matching energies, mutual effort and not taking each other for granted.

4. Peace Transition

This song is a manifestation of my hope for a better time after the pandemic. That we will develop into a better civilization. More mindful, more empathetic. And with so many social movements and calls for justice around the world, I think we are on a good way.

5. Move It

"Move It" is a light-hearted ‘90s house-inspired, summer track. Originally planned for summer 2020, but released as a lead single now in 2021. It’s about a balance in a human relationship and equalizing masculine and feminine energies achieved through, symbolically, moving together, in the same way, in the same tempo. Achieving harmony.

6. At The Right Pace

This is a bit of a love story of our modern times. Living surrounded by technology and high-paced life where we are focused on achieving and producing more without much after-thought. It’s about slowing down and taking time to get to know another human without rushing things or making assumptions too soon. “Some kind of analog romance in this digital world.”

7. Born Again

We don’t have much influence on where and what surroundings we are born into. From an early age, we are conditioned by the beliefs of our parents and the system we live in. This song is about breaking free from that and discovering new ways of living and questioning past conditioning. It’s about constant development as a person and a society. Becoming mature enough to make your own decisions and creating your own beliefs system.

8. Werk It

This song is about fighting that inner critic voice that sometimes questions our self-worth. It’s about pushing through it and motivating yourself to "werk it," believe in yourself, and that you are capable of great things. Confidence comes with competence and experience. And consistent "werking it."

9. Fair Play

When love becomes pain. When a relationship becomes unbalanced. When a partner cannot be happy for your success and feels threatened by it. Patriarchy and toxic masculinity. “This ain’t love to me.”

10. Start Over

Mistakes are there for us to learn from. Without mistakes, there wouldn’t be any growth. “The strongest tree grows the slowest”. It’s about forgiving yourself for what you’ve done when you didn’t know any better. It’s about being “someone else” with past conditioning and maybe not enough self-care. It’s about letting it go and starting over, but all the experience and lessons you’ve learned made you the stronger and wiser person you are today. It’s about being grateful for the dark times and pain as they taught you resilience and are all part of the journey.

VONDA7 ‘Let Go’ is out now on art I werk. Grab it here.