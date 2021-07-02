UNIIQU3 Releases Jersey Club Mixtape 'BITCHES IS OUTSIDE, VOL. 1'

BITCHES IS OUTSIDE, VOL. 1 Cover Art 135 Worldwide

Jersey club queen UNIIQUE3 has released a new project BITCHES IS OUTSIDE, VOL. 1. The six tracker is for those who are vaxxed, feeling like a snack and ready to throw it back. The tracks are quick bursts of Jersey club about dancing, getting (and spending) that bag and having fun.

That theme is what she wants people to feel through this project, which she is calling a mixtape. “A mixtape is more fun, there’s no rules, tons of sonic spontaneity and adventure just like I expect this summer to be. That’s what I’m all about so I wanted to share my energy with my fans,” she explains in a statement via Complex.

Stream the project now and get your copy here just in time for the holiday weekend.