Wave Racer Details Album 'To Stop From Falling Off The Earth,' Shares New Single "Look Up To Yourself"

Wave Racer, real name Tom Purcell, has announced his new album To Stop From Falling Off The Earth, which will be released in October via PIAS. To help push the LP, he has released a new single “Look Up To Yourself.”

Purcell says that “Look Up To Yourself” is a song about honoring yourself and the “perils of self-deprecation.” He goes on to explain, “For a long time, I found myself becoming frustrated with the amount of time and energy I would spend trying to prove my own value to myself. I couldn’t accept that I deserved to take a break, or deserved to treat myself to something nice without first having something to show for myself, as proof of my contributions. I would feel so useless if I’d had a slow day, or if I’d procrastinated for too long, and I kept subconsciously punishing myself for it. I guess it was like imposter syndrome rooted in an inferiority complex, which was a vicious spiral."

“So the song is about my discovery of that perilous habit within myself, and more broadly a warning to others about it. It’s meant to be a reminder that you have to go easy on yourself sometimes, and that it’s always just a matter of perspective. The same way you look up to the people you admire, that needs to be the way you look at yourself," explains Wave Racer.

Wave Racer was an integral part of the Australian future bass scene in the early 2010s. His sparkling tracks quickly became hits on the internet. After a period away from releasing music after 2015, he released “AUTO” in 2019 – one of the tracks that is on this album.

To Stop From Falling Off The Earth is available now for pre-order both digitally and on blue vinyl. It will be released on October 29.

Tracklist:

1. All That I Can Do

2. AUTO

3. Tell Me The News

4. Look Up To Yourself

5. What Are We Waiting For?

6. Left Behind

7. Money

8. Better Than This

9. Dreaming

10. Just A Thought

11. Full Circle