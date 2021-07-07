Weedsday Playlist: Celebrity Chef Nikki Steward Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Vape Sesh

Chef Nikki Steward Joseph Charlton

Chef Nikki Steward is one of the most sought-after culinary entertainment chefs in the country, working for corporate leaders, celebrities, athletes and social influencers. She’s the creator of The High-End Affair, a touring culinary cannabis entertainment brand. Chef Nikki’s niche approach to whole and healthy foods has enabled her to study under executive chefs from around the world. She’s toured with DJ Khaled and curated dinners for celebs, including Snoop Dogg, Dave Chappelle and Migos. In front of dinner crowds, she weaves stories about life, culture and local cuisine.

A cooking enthusiast who studied Pharmaceutical Sciences at The Ohio State University, Chef Nikki incorporates the importance of healthy eating within her culinary experiences. She provides hands-on instruction on how to shop, prepare and maintain healthy eating habits with combinations of fresh, local, organic produce and healing properties of superfoods. Recently, the in-demand culinary artist collaborated with popular cannabis brand PAX Labs on a special recipe collaboration to celebrate the new Era Life vaporizer — Creamy Matcha Coconut Ice Pops, Blazin' Carrot "Bacon", Indigo Spirulina Smoothie Bowl and Onyx Sushi with Forbidden Rice.

When asked to curate this week’s Weedsday Playlist, she chose songs that inspire and shared, “I like a good vibe.” Good vibes all around on this fun aural journey featuring songs by Kaytranada, Phonte, De La Soul, and more.

1. Kaytranada - Waiting (Kelela Remix)

Kaytranada is one of my favorite producers in music right now. The way he blends dance and house music with pop really stands out to me. I listen to him daily. I swear I want him to DJ one of my parties — that would be everything.

2. De La Soul - Stakes Is High (prod. by J Dilla)

This is a song that I played on repeat through high school and still do, even until this day. De La Soul is legendary hip hop, and their music is timeless.

3. Phonte - Sweet You

Phonte is from Big Brother, an underground rap duo that's legendary amongst real hip-hop heads. I play Phonte and Big Brother on repeat.

4. EarthGang - A.W.O.L

I love EarthGang, and this song. It brings back some pretty dope experiences in nature. They just make really good music, and are going to make big waves in music soon.

5. Sango - Maluco

Sango is a Michigan native, and makes really good dance music. This song in particular blends that Brazilian sound with heavy samples and bass. I love the melody.