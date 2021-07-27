Wu-Tang Clan's One-Of-A-Kind Album 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' Sold By US Government

Wu-Tang Clan Will Fenwick

The saga of Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin has another twist. The LP, which was taken by the US government in the fraud case against Martin Shkreli, has now been sold by the government. The name and sale price are not being disclosed.

“Through the diligent and persistent efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners, Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis said Tuesday when announcing the sale in a press release. “With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It isn’t clear how the money will be dispersed or if it will go to victims directly.

Shkreli bought the album in 2015, but had to forfeit it as an asset in his 2017 fraud case where he owed $7.4 million. He paid $2 million for the album. It isn’t clear if the contents of the album will be made public since I doubt Wu-Tang Clan planned for the LP to take this type of turn in ownership, but we will see if the new owner keeps the album secret or not.