The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of July 2021

July was a scorcher blazing through a heat wave of high temps and sizzling new tracks and remixes from the likes of Gux Jimenez, Darin Epsilon, Alexandros Djkevingr, Greg Ignatovich, Paul Hamilton, Anartist, Julian Nates, Blanka Barbara, Mango, and more.

Gux Jimenez Courtesy of Artist

Do you miss the bass, the lights, the vibe of the club? It's been almost a year and a half since parties came to a stop and many still have not resumed. This hasn't kept producers around the world from delivering countless new tracks just waiting to make you dance. Take a look and listen to the top 15 best progressive house selections for the month on July 2021.

1. "RUN ONLY RUN (ORIGINAL MIX)" - GUX JIMENEZ [PARTICLES]

From his home in the beautiful port city of Cartagena on Colombia's Caribbean coast, Gux Jimenez is an artist with a rich and varied musical history. Now making his full EP debut on Particles, "Run Only Run" is a rip-roaring opener that combines gloriously emotive symphonic passages with growling bassline and driving rhythm. Rising and falling with ease, complementary arpeggios emerge in the second movement before extending further into a bright and breezy second half.

2. "THANATOS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DARIN EPSILON, GREG IGNATOVICH, ALEXANDROS DJKEVINGR [PERSPECTIVES DIGITAL]

For the 88th release on Darin Epsilon's Perspectives Digital, Alexandros Djkevingr and Greg Ignatovich from Greece join forces with the iconic label head to create the mythical "Thanatos". Fueled by a chunky rolling groove and immaculately syncopated woodblock percussion. Before long a hefty bassline makes an entrance while a cascading arpeggio lights up proceedings with a glittering sonic shower. Coming to fore in a rousing breakdown crescendo, the track erupts into its second half in a dazzling dancefloor powerhouse of coruscating synth patterns to reveal a perfect antidote for the winter gloom and warm summer months ahead.

3. "DIALO (JULIAN NATES REMIX)" - PAUL HAMILTON & ANARTIST [MOVEMENT RECORDINGS]

Julian Nates returns to the Movement Recordings label with a stellar take on "Dialo" by Paul Hamilton and Anartist. A touch deeper than the original, its groovy framework is offset with flickering arps and sweeping effects. Rising atmospheres and rolling rhythms keep the mood squarely on the dance floor, elevating mood leading into the second of two breaks. Tense and cosmic in equal measure, timely modulation delights across the interlude, perfectly setting up a classy crescendo and purring final movement.

4. "STARWALK (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BLANKA BARBARA & MANGO [MANGO ALLEY]

Moscow and London combine in elite cosmopolitan splendor as Blanka Barbara and Mango's "Starwalk" shines brightly in the underground dance firmament. Shimmering synths light up a brightly colored musical universe as they pitch and bend, while a cavernous kick and deeply felt bassline provide a warm and vibrant energy.

5. "TUAREG (ANDREA CASSINO REMIX)" - CLAUDIO CORNEJO (AR) [CLUBSONICA RECORDS]

The latest release from Clubsonica Records welcomes Claudio Cornejo (AR) back to the label for a new EP. The leading track "Tuareg" get a solid remix by Andrea Cassino.

6. "WAKING STATE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - YUBIK [TAU]

Another year has passed, and so it's time for the latest installment in TAU's huge compilation series, Spektrum. Label bosses the Adana Twins have been collecting and curating hot new productions from a variety of sources. Yubik's "Waking State" is the penultimate track, bringing us back down for a seemingly more mellow ride to the end of the compilation. It begins with a sombre outlook, leading into a more brazen arrangement and eventually becoming an all out heartwarming club cut.

7. "CALIMA (ALEX MEDINA REMIX)" - SOSANDLOW [MUSICA CAVERNICOLA]

The SOSANDLOW duo is in charge of their label's ninth reference. A release that also includes a remix of "Calima" from respected Spanish artist, Alex Medina. The composition based on an evocative melody that transports you to distant lands.

8. "THE DISTANCE (ALURIA REMIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE [SHAMBHALA MUSIC]

Colombian DJ and producer Kamilo Sanclemente from Cali releases his latest track "The Distance" on Shambhala Music with a remix by Aluria from Argentina and currently living in Brooklyn, New York focusing on hybrid electronic soul with progressive techno elements. Exquisite for those who seek emotion in sound, designed to express real time nature and unite souls on the dance-floor.

9. "PURITY (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RIKKI SAWYER [ASTIR RECORDINGS]

Rikki Sawyer returns to the ASTIR Recordings label with a powerhouse groove entitled "Purity." The track is perfect for the late nite floors that marries power with emotional content, sinewy low end grunt juxtaposes perfectly with airy sonics and ear-worm synths for that trademark Sawyer vibe.

10. "ONE SIDE (ANALOG JUNGS REMIX)" - MASAYNO [SONGSPIRE RECORDS]

Songspire Records is back with the 6th chapter in their Goodie-Goodies concept highlighting big tracks and remixes from talented producers all over the world. The original "One Side" from Masayno get a solid remix by Analog Jungs.

11. "ALL THOSE THINGS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - WAXMAN (CA) [MAGNITUDE RECORDINGS]

Francesco Pico's Magnitude Recordings is back with a new installment of their infamous Magnified series including the new original from Waxman (CA) titled "All Those Things."

12. "LEA VALLEY (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MXV [AARVL RECORDS]

Max aka MXV likes to make music which connects directly to his life, the good, the bad, the peaceful, the manic. Life is never straight forward for such complex creatures as human beings and he captures this in his latest original "Lea Valley."

13. "ULYSSES (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CHRIS MCNEILL [BEAT BOUTIQUE]

Beat Boutique get it's latest release from Australia and what a import it is! Chris McNeill is a fresh act with a signature authentic sound with "Ulysses" full of crispy grooves and uplifting melodies.

Soulmade (AR) delivers some progressive goodness with this new track "Itati" on the DROID9 label.

15. "WOMEN TEMPLE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MAURO MASI [SYMMETRIC RECORDS]

Mauro Masi delivers a new EP including this top notch original entitled "Women Temple" on Symmetric Records.

Stream the whole chart here on Spotify & Soundcloud: