The 15 Best Tech House Tracks of July 2021

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Eats Everything Dan Reid

Our monthly tech-house chart is back with an array of new & exquisite tracks for summer 2021. A fire tracklist filled with dancefloor weapons, including blazing tracks from Eats Everything, Michael Bibi, and Ben Sterling. And hot new remixes from Mendo and Qubiko.

Previous Charts.

1. "Think About The Revolution" - Eats Everything [UNCAGE]

Think About The Revolution is the new Eats Everything tech-house EP released on the notorious Uncage label.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. "Into The Night" - Mat.Theo [Reshape Black]

Reshape Black is set to drop a brand-new release from Mat.Theo, who returns to the label with the killer record "Into The Night."

3. "Dimensions" - Ben Sterling [Revival New York]

Ben Sterling drops the infectious "Dimensions" tune as he debuts on Revival New York imprint.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

4. "Shaolin Dreams' - Michael Bibi [Solid Grooves Records]

Michael Bibi returns to his Solid Grooves imprint with the long-awaited drop of "Shaolin Dreams."

5. "Take It Anymore" - Maxinne, Lauren L'aimant [Toolroom]

Toolroom's leading lady Maxinne returns to the label with her long-awaited and much-anticipated debut studio album, Red Alert.

6. "Perdido" - Santo Arrosa [World Up Records]

Santo Arrosa unveils his latest single, "Perdido." A driving cut fusing tribal male vocals and imminent basslines alongside joyous percussion drums.

7. "Zilla" - Kyle Walker, VLTRA (IT) [Repopulate Mars]

The long-awaited "Zilla" track is finally out on the infamous Repopulate Mars label.

8. "Ill Provide" - Cloverdale, Local Singles [Techne]

Cloverdale and Local Singles link up to unleash "ILL PROVIDE" via Noizu's Techne imprint.

9. "La Pasion" - Matroda, San Pacho [Terminal Underground]

Boasting dancefloor-focused energy through glossy kicks, elevating bass, and choppy Latin vocals, "La Pasion" is sure to shake the dancefloor.

10. "Daydreaming" - Eddy M [EMrec]

It is time to "Daydreaming" on the dancefloor with this stupendous groovy track by Eddy M.

11. "BEN DOVA!" - Ren Phillips, YINGYANG (UK) [FREAK]

London-based duo Ren Phillips and Yingyang arrive on FREAK Records with a funky groove tune labeled "Ben Dova."

12. "Dirty Sheep (Mendo Remix)" - Francesco Parente [Deeperfect Shift]

Mendo features his boundless tech-house skills on the astonishing remix of "Dirty Sheep" by Francesco Parente.

13. "The Music's Got Me High (Qubiko Remix)" - Soul Avengerz [The FUTURE Digital]

Old school house vibes at its very best, now with a massive Qubiko remix added to the package to Soul Avengerz's remix.

14. "West End" - Ferra Black [Adesso Music]

Ferra Black drops a sure-fire track on the notable Adesso Music imprint. A solid selection for every dancefloor.

15. "Shibuya" - Tim Baresko [Toolroom]

"Shibuya" by Tim Baresko is part of Toolroom's popular House Party series, which returns for its seventh iteration, bringing exclusive music for summer 2021.

Stream the whole list here: