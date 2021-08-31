Anz Details New EP 'All Hours' On Ninja Tune, Shares Single “You Could Be”

Anz preps her new EP with the excellent "You Could Be" featuring George Riley.

Anz Melanie Lehmann

Buzzing Manchester based DJ and producer Anz has announced a new EP titled All Hours coming on Ninja Tune this fall. The EP is designed to flow from one to track to the next, “sort of like a mini spring/summer dubs” according to Anz, referencing her annual mixtape series. The first single from the project “You Could Be” with George Riley is out now and it is excellent.

The concept for the EP was to create music that is for all hours of the day.

"All Hours was built to be a soundtrack for 24 hours, from sunrise to the next,” explains Anz. “Dance music for people who are up all hours - through the day to the club and onwards, each track leaves traces in the one that follows.”

All Hours will be released on October 15 via Ninja Tune with a physical release coming in November. Pre-order here.

All Hours EP tracklist:

1. Decisions (AM Intro)

2. You Could Be (ft. George Riley)

3. Real Enough To Feel Good

4. Inna Circle

5. Last Before Lights

6. Quest Select (AM Outro)