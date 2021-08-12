Bjooks Updated 2021 Edition of 'PUSH TURN MOVE', An Essential Handbook of Electronic Musical Instrument Design

The Updated edition has more than 30 new or updated instruments — including the Moog DFAM and Subharmonicon, Sensel Morph, Novation Launchpad X, and more.

One of our favorite geeky book publishers Bjooks, has just dropped the 2021 updated edition of the book that started it all: PUSH TURN MOVE.

If you fancy yourself a gear nerd, love hardware with great interfaces and want a brilliant overview of physical gear from some of the most influential manufacturers in the game - get this.

This coffee table book is an essential 352-page hardcover volume that will get you pumped to learn more about gear and probably buy more as well. PUSH TURN MOVE brings the reader into a deep dive of electronic instrument design, user interface stylings, and the context of electronic music creation.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It is filled with beautiful photographs, interviews, essays, and diagrams that will get just about any music producer excited, whether you are a novice or a master of the craft. Synth maestro Jean-Michel Jarre writes the foreword to this updated edition, and it's all downhill from there. If you love synths and gear, then you will no doubt pick this up a lot and read it all the way through.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The original version was published in 2017 and sold almost 10k copies worldwide, and remains in pole position as the leading reference guide to electronic musical instruments. The next logical step would be to make a series of video mini-docs or one full-length feature documentary as a companion to this beast of a book.

So if you are someone that makes electronic music and want to level up your knowledge, get inspired and just lose yourself in the world of electronic music machines - PUSH TURN MOVE should be in your collection.

"PUSH TURN MOVE was the book that started it all for us, and it was truly a labor of love," commented Kim Bjørn, CEO and Founder of Bjooks. "At the time it was released just four years ago, I had no idea that it would take on a life of its own, or that it would be read by so many electronic music fans around the world. Since its original release, there have been many new innovations in the electronic music industry, so I thought it was time for an update."

The Book that Started it All

PUSH TURN MOVE — which set the foundation for future Bjooks titles including PATCH & TWEAK, PUSH TURN MOVE, PEDAL CRUSH and PATCH & TWEAK with Moog, focuses on the evolution of electronic musical instrument design. With stunning photography, illustrations, and descriptive text, the book highlights the intersection of electronic artists and the tools they use to create, such as Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs), sequencers, modular synthesizers, drum machines, gestural interfaces, and so much more.

PUSH TURN MOVE also explores the design principles and techniques behind electronic music instrument interfaces and controllers, while explaining how innovative manufacturers continue to solve the challenges of visualizing and controlling sound. In addition to covering the evolution of these tools, the book also explores the current state of the electronic musical instrument industry and where things might be headed in the future.

Some of the updates to PUSH TURN MOVE for this new edition include:

Stunning new print and paper quality

An interview with the founder of Artiphon about the new Orba

Many new products are covered, including:

- Novation Launchpad X

- Moog Music's latest semi-modular instruments

- Ableton Live 11

- Make Noise Strega

- Mutable Instruments Beads

- Polyend Tracker

- KORG SQ-64

- Native Instruments MASCHINE+

- VCV Rack

- And many others.

Bjooks is an environmentally responsible publisher, and all of its books — including the latest version of PUSH TURN MOVE — are printed on high quality, environmentally friendly paper from responsible sources. For more information on PUSH TURN MOVE or any of the books in the Bjooks portfolio, or to purchase our titles, please visit http://www.bjooks.com.

About Bjooks

Bjooks is the boutique publishing company started and run by author, designer, and musician Kim Bjørn. His first book, PUSH TURN MOVE, was published in 2017. This was followed by PATCH & TWEAK in 2018, which has since been referred to as the 'Bible of Modular Synthesis; PEDAL CRUSH - Stompbox effects for creative music making" was released in 2019, and his most recent book is PATCH & TWEAK with Moog, released in 2020. The mission of Bjooks is to create even more exciting titles about music technology, artists, and makers to document, inspire and explore the world of music creation.