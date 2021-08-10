Black Artist Database, Ableton Launch Free Production Masterclass Series With KMRU, Loraine James & Others

The four sessions will take place once per month starting in August.
The Black Artist Database and Ableton have teamed up on a series of online music production masterclasses (supported by Ableton), open to racially and ethnically Black people.

The classes will be interactive online sessions, with the first four taught by Loraine James, Russell E. L. Butler, KMRU and rRoxymore via Zoom. The topics will include a general introduction to live, field recording as a compositional tool, bus processing pre masters and more.

Each masterclass will run for 60 - 90 minutes, including a time allowance for questions from the audience.

Each class has space allocated for 300 free attendees, and no prior music production experience is required to attend. All from the Black global diaspora are encouraged to register.

See the details below.

How to turn your production into a live performance with Loraine James - Tuesday, August 24th @ 1pm (EST), 5pm (BST), 6pm (CEST), 7pm (EAT)

Bus processing pre masters with Russell E. L. Butler - Tuesday September 28th @ 1pm (EST), 5pm (BST), 6pm (CEST), 7pm (EAT)

Field recording as a compositional tool with KMRU - Tuesday, October 26th @ 1pm (EST), 5pm (BST), 6pm (CEST), 7pm (EAT)

An intro to live with rRoxymore - Tuesday, November 23rd @ 12pm (EST), 5pm (GMT), 6pm (CEST), 8pm (EAT) 

