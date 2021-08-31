Bonnaroo Cancelled Due To Rain & Unsafe Flooded Grounds

Bonnaroo would set to take place this weekend, but mother nature had other plans.

Bonnaroo (photo by Jason Anfinsen)

Bonnaroo has been cancelled. There were rumors earlier today that the weather could mean the festival wouldn’t go ahead, but just in the past hour the festival has cancelled due to the amount of rain that has fallen and waterlogged the grounds.

The festival was set to take place this weekend, September 2nd to 5th at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. In a series of posts online, the festival explained that the grounds are flooded and waterlogged “to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.”

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

The festival will be back in June 2022, according to Bonnaroo. Refunds will happen in as little as 30 days from the point of purchase.