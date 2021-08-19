Cannabis Reviews - Kin Slip Sublingual Strips, Mistifi Vape Pen, and Stone Road Pre Roll

As Cannabis slowly but surely becomes recreationally legal across more states, we see some fantastic premium brands emerge with various products and formats. Did you ever think you would be able to buy a cannabis-infused sublingual strip that melts in your mouth? We got the chance to sample three such products from Kin Slip, Mistifi, and Stone Road. Here's what we remember.

Kin Slips - Float On (Balance & Tranquility) and Cloud Buster (Creativity & Focus)

Photo - Magnetic

So let's start with the Balance and Tranquility strips known as Float On. You have the option of getting either smaller doses at 5 mg with more strips in a pack (20) or opting for a full 10 mg dose with half the amount of strips. We received the standard 10 mg dose, but we always recommend that people start with lower doses when first trying a product like this because you never quite know how it will affect you.

Like most products in this category, it's a hybrid of strains blended to achieve a certain feeling; in this case, it's designed to chill you out a bit and make you feel a pleasant, easy-going high. The strip tastes nice enough with a minty flavor and is created with Indica strains.

The slip took about ten minutes to kick into gear, and we were fully feeling the effects by the twenty-minute mark. With the 10 mg dose, we felt nice and enjoyed a summer afternoon by the pool - not doing much. The experience is unique, as edibles can often be overpowering at this dose; the sublingual was just right - but still would be amazing at 5 mg as well, and less impairing for sure. So if you are looking for a fast-acting product with a consistent feeling, the team at Kin Slips has nailed it. This particular strip is perfect for winding down your day or just going full vacation mode. Dreamy, uplifting, with just the right amount of intensity.

From the Kin Slips website: A BLEND FOR BALANCE & TRANQUILITY

Float On™ is formulated with relaxing cannabinoids and terpenes commonly found in indica strains. Ideal for taking the edge off after a hard day's work or relaxing by the pool. Hints of mint and watermelon.

Available Dosages

Microdose | 5mg THC per Slip

20 Slips per pack

Standard | 10mg THC per Slip

10 Slips per pack

Ingredients

Pullulan, Cannabis Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sunflower Lecithin, Quillaja Extract, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Oil, Natural Colors (Spirulina), Natural Terpenes, Monk Fruit Extract, Water

The Creativity and Focus blend called Cloud Buster was a bit more refreshing and less stoney, something for working in the music studio or doing something artistic like painting or writing. The 5 mg dose was just right and kicked in at about the same time as the Float On version did, but with less intensity. The flavor was also minty and tasted nice enough; the whole strip is gone in roughly thirty seconds and leaves a lasting minty flavor in your mouth as well. We like this blend a lot but preferred keeping it at the micro-dosing intake rather than the full 10 mg. If you are looking for a little something to kick things up a notch, this is the blend for you.

from Kin Slips Website: A BLEND FOR CREATIVITY & FOCUS

Cloud Buster™ is crafted with uplifting cannabinoids and terpenes. Excellent for a morning boost or conquering that 3 pm slump. Hints of tarragon and citrus.

Available Dosages

Microdose | 5mg THC per Slip

20 Slips per pack

Standard | 10mg THC per Slip

10 Slips per pack

Ingredients

Pullulan, Cannabis Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sunflower Lecithin, Quillaja Extract, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (Beet, Annatto), Natural Terpenes, Monk Fruit Extract, Water

Summary: Kin Slips provides a fast-acting, consistent, great-tasting product perfectly dosed at 5 mg and 10 mg strips. The two blends we tried were great and gave us the high we expected after reading the label and deciding on the dosage. It will be hard to go back to edibles after trying these.

Photo - Magnetic

The Mistifi 'Over The Rainbow" Vape Pen

Sadly, Vape pens got a bit of a bad rap over the last couple of years, but if you are getting a quality pen with premium cannabis oils like this, you really shouldn't be worried about it. Not that you probably are, but hey, this is for the newbies too.

The 'Over The Rainbow" blend is created from a triple strain Sativa blend, perfect for pairing with dinner, conversations, camping, or anywhere you want to be engaged but feeling the effects. The packaging is beautifully done, and the pen itself comes with a premium battery and wood tip; dare we say it's classy. We are not the biggest fan of disposable pens, it just seems like a waste, and there are so many suitable cartridges and batteries - so better to go that direction. We did not quite get 200 draws out of our pen and needed multiple hits to feel the effects, so something to consider against the info presented by the company below - but all in all, an incredible high that you can dial in nicely for a variety of occasions. Probably one of the better vape pens we have tried in a long time.

Summary - If you are looking for a super-premium experience that will prep you for being social, with a slight feeling of euphoria and energy - this is your pen. It hits well, tastes great, and is easy to dial in after using it a few times. The only big con is the disposable factor, so hard to get behind that bit, especially with a battery included.

From Mistifi Website:

Effects: Promotes a powerful euphoric experience, mental clarity, and awareness

POTENCY: 70-80% THC

One draw is all it takes

Over 200 Draws = Over 200 Experiences*

*Average number of draws based on testing 50 pens with 3-second draws. Number may vary depending on volume and length of draw.

Sensory Profile: Citrus, Pine, and Tropical

Triple-Strain Blend: Electric Lemonade, Super Silver Haze, Sweet Tangie (Strains listed in order of predominance)

PREMIUM PEN: Disposable Vape Pen

Battery built to outlast the oil

Sandalwood mouthpiece

Availability: (CA) California

Photo - Magnetic

Stone Road - Tropicana Punch Pre-Roll (Hybrid with Hash Oil)

The first thing you will notice about this pre-roll is the way it burns and how it tastes. You are smoking a jay infused with hash oil, which causes a different burn rate and taste than you might be used to with those standard flower green ciggies. So along with the nice hybrid stoney-ness of the flower, the hash gives it a level up of quick intensity and euphoria. The joint is beautifully rolled and much better than any broken down sad jay that we have ever tried to create - plus a lot less saliva went into the making of it. So if you are heading out camping, to a show, or somewhere where you can burn - this is a great little guy to bring along and will get a few people zipped up properly. Excellent work, Stone Road!

We found a better description on Greenly Website Here; see below.

Genetics: Hybrid

Brand: Stone Road | Learn more at www.stoneroad.org

Appearance: Cone Shaped Pre-Roll

Aroma: Floral, Fruity, Spice

Effect: Euphoric, Calming, Balanced

Cultivation Method: Sungrown

Lab Results: THC: 26.13%, CBD: 0.49% ; Free of Pesticides, Mold, and Heavy Metals