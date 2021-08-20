Cinthie Remixes Frankie Knuckles Iconic Track "The Whistle Song"

Courtesy of PR / Aoife Lavery Neighbourhood Music Ltd.

Remixing one of the most iconic records in dance music history is no easy task. There are tracks that are about as unimpeachable as they come and Frankie Knuckles 1991 track “The Whistle Song” is one of them. It is pretty much the perfect house music track. Now it is getting a remix from Berlin-based house and techno producer Cinthie.

She makes the right call with this by not trying to do too much. Cinthie lets the iconic whistle dictate where the track takes her with some percussion underneath and some pads for extra atmosphere. It may be easy to be very closed minded about remixing such a classic, but go into this with an open heart and open mind and give it a shot.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This release is to help with Frankie Knuckles Day celebrations coming this week on August 25. Get your copy of the remix here.