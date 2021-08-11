De La Soul's Catalog Coming To Streaming For First Time This Year

De La Soul's catalog has been bought out from its former owner and now will be put on streaming, possibly in November.

De La Soul Ryan Middleton

Fans of De La Soul have had a sparse selection of music on streaming services. While the iconic NYC hip-hop trio has a vast discography to enjoy, the majority of it hasn’t been on streaming services. It has been embroiled in a dispute with Tommy Boy Records, who owned their masters, up until June, when music company Reservoir bought out the label. Now De La Soul has control of their masters, according to Talib Kweli, and the albums will arrive on streaming services this year, possibly in November.

“We are working diligently with the good folks at Reservoir, and we sat down with them and got it done pretty quickly actually,” said Dave “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur on an Instagram live this week. “Our music will be released in 2021 on all streaming platforms — we’re trying to get the whole catalog out there. It’ll take a minute… a little minute… November.”

Previously, De La Soul claimed that Tommy Boy had only offered 10% streaming royalties to put the songs on streaming, which the group refused according to Variety

Now they will hopefully get a fair deal and fans can stream their music.