Disclosure Release "In My Arms," First Of Five New Tracks This Week

Disclosure Christina Arza

Disclosure are doing it again. The star house pair will be releasing one song a day for the rest of the week, starting today, that will culminate with a five-track EP titled Never Enough. Today, they have released the track “In My Arms,” a euphoric piece of house music where lyrics and melody vibe together. “The lyrics of this one came from the feeling of the chords. They felt celebratory and longing at the same time somehow," explain Howard Lawrence of Disclosure.

Throughout the week they will release other singles “Seduction,” “Another Level,” “It’s Happening,” before the title track “Never Enough,” which will be included in the five-track EP. They worked with some other artists as well for some of the tracks. Lxury collaborated with them on “Never Enough,” “Happening” and “In My Arms,” Reuben James & Conor Albert laid down the talkbox and bass guitar for what became “Seduction” and James Ford worked modular machines on “Another Level.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This project came together in this spring and was inspired by the past 18 months and idea that clubs and dancing was coming, but it wasn’t certain when.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“The spark that ignited the creation of this body of work came from a place of wanting to revitalize a very fractured & uncertain dance music scene & club culture that has changed so much all over the world for obvious reasons in the last 18 months. While piecing together initial ideas during the spring of 2021, hope began to glimmer on the horizon for producers & DJ’s that we may soon be able to gather together again, dancing & listening to music as one, participating in something larger than ourselves,” explains Guy Lawrence of Disclosure.

“So we asked each other… what would we want to hear in those moments? What does that first moment back in a club sound like? What does walking into Shangri-la, Glasto at 2am feel like again? What does a headline show at Reading look like after all the difficulties 2020 brought on our whole industry? With all these questions unanswered & with the possibility that any of these events may actually be allowed to take place, we set to work on creating something that might fit one of those magical moments some of us have been longing to participate in again.”

Gear up for a new song tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday and then again on Friday.