Gorillaz Release Surprise 3-Track EP 'Meanwhile' With AJ Tracey, Barrington Levy & More

The Gorillaz' new EP is an homage to Notting Hill Carnival.

Courtesy of PR / Michele Hug (Nasty Little Man)

The Gorillaz have released a new surprise three-track EP Meanwhile celebrating and serving as an homage to Notting Hill Carnival. The Carnival was cancelled again this year due to the pandemic.

The EP consists of three songs, one of them being a live recording of "Déjà Vu" with Alicaì Harley done live in London at NW10. The other two feature Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy on the title track and AJ Tracey is on “Jimmy Jimmy.”

Getting three new Gorillaz songs is a wonderful little surprise on a Thursday. Bump these songs that work impeccably for the summer. Get your copy here.