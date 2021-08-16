Claire Lejeune Credited To Claire Lejeune / Courtesy of ECHOS PR

Outdoors fashion accessory brand HEX has released its complete series on female photographers, Women In Focus. The series spotlights five women in particular, Natalie Amrossi, Shauna Wade, Elise Swopes, Claire Lejeune and Enkrypt Los Angeles.

Over the five episodes, they share their stories, challenges, successes and give advice to encourage other women in the industry.

“It was a huge honor to work with and learn from this group of talented women who shaped the series with their own perspectives,” said Trent Valladares, HEX co-founder. “This was never designed as a marketing campaign. It was simply a project that we really wanted to do - shine the spotlight on a group of artists and hear from them about the challenges, influences and backgrounds that made them who they are. It’s clear that their work is opening doors for others who are getting excited about photography and creative passions.”

Episode 1. Natalie Amrossi

Episode 2: Shauna Wade

Episode 3: Elise Swopes

Episode 4: Claire Lejeune

Episode 5: Enkrypt Los Angeles