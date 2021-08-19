If You Still Love To DJ With Vinyl, Then Check Out Tucker & Bloom's Muto Record Bag

Built like a tank, made in the USA, and loaded with features - The Muto Record Bag is an excellent choice for DJs using wax.

The Muto DJ Bag by Tucker & Bloom - loaded up with rare grooves, soundtracks and lounge tunes.

As someone that came up using vinyl, it's still nice to see some DJs slinging the black licorice out at clubs, lounges, and even house parties. There is just something elegant and simple about playing a record, focusing on the music, the crowd, and the mixing. Yes, it's antiquated in many ways, but vinyl will always have a place for many of us - and the Muto Record bag from Tucker & Bloom is just the kind of bespoke bag that you want to carry it around in.

More info Here / MSRP $285. / Carries 60 records

Features We Love

This bag has a lot going on, so much so that you need instructions on how to use it, but all worth the effort. The first thing we love is the ability to split the case open from the middle and use the right side as an extra space to set up your records. If you are playing albums or records that you might go back to in a set, this extra visibility is clutch.

The other great option is the ability to port the bag with the handle, a traditional messenger strap (our favorite), or turn it into a backpack (which you will need the instructions for). Vinyl, as we all know, is heavy, so having different ways to lug it is lovely.

Last but not least, the number of pockets and construction quality. This bag is made in the USA, which you don't see much of anymore, and the materials are quality and look like they can take abuse. You have pockets for your laptop, headphones, wires, needles, etc., and the lining of the case is a soft velvet-like material that adds an extra layer of protection.

Now for some of the things we would change. No bag is perfect, and while we love this bag, there would be some tweaks we would make.

Having a small padlock to keep the bag flap held together isn't the greatest, and the lock included is useless. So we would recommend getting one of those small TSA-type padlocks with a three-digit code on it. The key included with the lock will immediately be lost, so fix this right when you get the bag.

While velcro feels sturdy, we believe there should be zippers on all the pockets, especially a laptop pocket on the top of the bag. It just feels a little too risky, and the velcro causes small gaps on the side pockets that could create issues; they also didn't seem to lock down super tight.

Summary: If you are looking for a unique bag crafted by artisans specifically for vinyl DJs, then you are looking in the right place. The Muto is a beautiful record bag with crafty little quirks that you will appreciate and find helpful when porting your vinyl.

Pros:

It's unique, has cool features, and is well built

It comes in cool colorways

Multiple carrying options and enough room for all your stuff

Cons

The included padlock is worthless; you'll need a new one.

The price might be a bit high for some

Velcro closures should be changed to zippers.

The Muto Bag Stats: