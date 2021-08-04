In Conversation: Rudosa [Moments In Time/Make Me A DJ]

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

Rudosa

As DJs, it's our duty to educate the crowd on music they might not be familiar with; take them in musical directions they didn't know existed. Our guest today has taken his role as an educator to the next step as the founder of the Make Me A DJ music production school, Rudosa, who, since starting his career all those years ago, has become a trusted name in the techno community.

Since first announcing his arrival on the scene well over a decade ago, he has carved out a definitive sonic palette that has understandably brought its fair share of kudos from both industry specialists and club-goers alike. This wholehearted peer support has led to international tours not only around the UK and Europe but further afield to India, a domain well-known for its love of robust underground techno music. In this conversation, we discuss his journey from a fan to an instructor, a label owner, and a globe traveling artist.

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.