Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Emile Mosseri Releasing Two-Part Album 'I Could Be Your Dog'

The first album 'I Could Be Your Dog' will be out in September.

Emile Mosseri & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Chantal Anderson

Composer, performer and producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Academy Award-nominated producer, singer and composer Emile Mosseri have collaborated on a new album I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel) via Ghostly International. The first single from the project and first on the LP, “Log In Your Fire” is out now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Mosseri is recently known for scoring the film Minari, a soundtrack that he broke down for us in a How It Was Made feature. Smith released her last album The Mosaic Of Transformation in May of 2020. Read our interview with her about the project.

The two composers met before the pandemic and started sending music back and forth digitally, even though they live close to each in LA.

“That's one of the things that was so special about this collaboration, it felt like we were writing music through one another,” says Mosseri.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I first imagined we would both go more in our ‘composerly’ direction,” says Smith. “I was pleasantly surprised that we created songs. It feels like a perfect blend of the composers we both are — that like to weave narrative song structure into cinematic arrangements.”

This will be a two-part album with I Could Be Your Moon (Sequel) coming in 2022. Pre-order the Prequel here.

Tracklist:

01. Log In Your Fire

02. Moon in Your Eye

03. Brush

04. I Could Be Your Dog

05. Glendora

06. Blink Twice

07. Moonweed