KMRU Curates 'Place: Nairobi' Compilation To Benefit The Green Belt Movement

Place Naroibi artists L-R: Coco Em, Janice Ichi, M³, Nabalayo, MR. LU* Courtesy of PR (Chanel Kadir, Dawn Creative Agency)

KMRU has curated a new compilation Place: Nairobi that will benefit the non-profit, The Green Belt Movement.

Professor Wangari Maathai founded the GBM in 1977 with the goal of empowering communities, particularly women, to conserve the environment and improve livelihoods. It encourages the people it works with to plant trees that bind soil, store rainwater, provide firework and restore watersheds. They are on the front lines fighting climate change in Africa.

The 14-track compilation features tracks from artists in Nairobi that KMRU has chosen. The first tune has been released by 7headc0 titled “jusflu.” KMRU breaks down how he chose the compilation tracks and he impact he hopes it can have.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Nairobi’s electronic music scene is quite eclectic, featuring diverse styles of music genres together creating personal narratives by the artists, musicians and producers. This curation features a glimpse of the different styles of music coming out of Nairobi electronic music scene,” explains KMRU in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“From the sampled based productions of MR.LU* who has been reintroducing old Kenyan traditional folklores and narratives in his electronic production; Barno, who blends ambient with elegant piano sounds; Coco Em’s experimental improvised work and Nabalayo’s ‘Changanya’ style: a modernized folk music form that is built on the aesthetics of local folk music in Kenya, to Charles Nyiha’s film-like compositions to M3 live jazz synth improvisations. The scene is quite diverse in styles and Place: Nairobi is only a scratch of the surface of what’s happening in the Nairobi electronic music scene. The curation focuses on burgeoning artists exploring different sonic auralities in music production.”

Place: Nairobi will be released on September 24. Pre-order it on Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. L3GS - JADI

02. 7headc0 - justfiu

03. Nabalayo - Room 23

04. MR. LU* - Kinanda

05. Kimina - Nuru

06. Munyasya - Incandescent Plight

07. Barno - A Lifetime

08. Coco Em - 2021

09. KMRU - Window Stills (Field Recording)

10. Ngat Maler - Flux

11. [MONRHEA] - o_O

12. Charles Nyiha - Violet

13. Janice Iche - Thirsty Reggae

14. M3 - So Unfazed