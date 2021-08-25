Lights Out Premiere: Carl Finlow - Dead Centre [Avoidant]

Carl Finlow - Dead Centre [Avoidant]

Artist: Carl Finlow

EP: Engines Of Creation

Label: Avoidant Records

Release Date: 27th August digital & vinyl

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Soma Records' electro imprint Avoidant. Taken from his forthcoming Engines Of Creation EP, Carl Finlow's 'Dead Centre' bangs hard with its disruptive, fast-paced percussion but leads down darker paths with ominous, spacial FX and atmospheres. The whole EP is a fine example of Carl's dedication to making high-quality music with over 20 years of experience in the game.