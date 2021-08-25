- Publish date:
Lights Out Premiere: Carl Finlow - Dead Centre [Avoidant]
Razor-sharp Electro
Artist: Carl Finlow
EP: Engines Of Creation
Label: Avoidant Records
Release Date: 27th August digital & vinyl
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Soma Records' electro imprint Avoidant. Taken from his forthcoming Engines Of Creation EP, Carl Finlow's 'Dead Centre' bangs hard with its disruptive, fast-paced percussion but leads down darker paths with ominous, spacial FX and atmospheres. The whole EP is a fine example of Carl's dedication to making high-quality music with over 20 years of experience in the game.