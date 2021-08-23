Lights Out Premiere: ITNA - Face To Face [Supercinema]

ITNA - Face To Face [Supercinema]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Italian artist collective ITNA. Taken from their forthcoming album on Supercinema Records, Face To Face is a perfect amalgamation of techno and punk, with hints of industrial and electronica. The energy is similar to that of Nitzer Ebb, MRD, and other bands who walk the fine line of club music and stadium rock.

The band aims to implement a collective of ideas, embrace the general culture, interactions, and above all to be able to experience ephemeral emotions in our days.

Track: Face To Face

Artist: ITNA

Label: Supercinema

Format: vinyl/digital

Release Date: 9/3/21