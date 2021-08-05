Listen: Dance System Shares 25-Track Paul Johnson Tribute Mix

Paul Johnson Sent via Moveltraxx

The news of Paul Johnson’s death yesterday shook dance music to its core. Losing two luminaries in 24 hours, K-Hand as well, is not supposed to happen. Dance System has put together a tribute mix of Paul Johnson tracks for those who want to get better acquainted with his music or those who just want to spin some of his records again in his honor.

“Paul has been my biggest influence in dance music. He’s been there since day one for me. ‘Get Get Down’ was one of the first records I was learning to mix with in ’99, and I think I've probably played at least one of his songs in most of my sets over the years,” explains Dance System.

“His influence is everywhere, yet most people don’t even know it. His ability to make rough and ready techno, and at the same time be bumping out accessible house music is incredible.”

There are 25 different tracks over nearly 70 minutes with loads of originals and some remixes for the likes of Green Velvet, Steve Poindexter and others.

Dance System’s Tribute To Paul Johnson - Tracklist:

1. Paul Johnson - Time For Love

2. Paul Johnson - Freaks In Front

3. Paul Johnson - Summer Heat

4. Paul Johnson - I Ain’t Got No Soul

5. Paul Johnson - White Winds

6. Paul Johnson - 4 The World

7. Paul Johnson - Don’t Stop Movin That Ass

8. Paul Johnson - Groove Melody

9. Paul Johnson - Get On My Camel

10. Paul Johnson - Pu_sy Pop

11. Paul Johnson - The Groove

12. Paul Johnson - Y All Stole Them Dances

13. Paul Johnson - Feel My M.F. Bass

14. Joey Beltram - Instant (Paul Johnson Remix)

15. Paul Johnson - Traction

16. Paul Johnson - Suck My Candy Cane

17. Paul Johnson - Construction Work

18. Paul Johnson - Slinky

19. Green Velvet - Flash (Paul Johnson remix)

20. Paul Johnson - Just Whistle

21. Paul Johnson - Get Get Down

22. Steve Poindexter - Work That Mother Fucker (Paul Johnson Remix)

23. Paul Johnson - Soft Spot

24. Paul Johnson - … And Rewind

25. Paul Johnson - Hear The Music