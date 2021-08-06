Little Dragon Release 'New Me, Same Us' Remix EP With Midland, FKJ, Octo Octa, Ela Minus & More

Little Dragon Mous Lamrabat

It has been a little over a year since Little Dragon released their album New Me, Same Us and now they have a remix album to support the LP. The remix album comes with reworks by Ela Minus, FKJ, Midland, Octo Octa and others.

“Time flies and all of a sudden we are deep into the summer madness with long days that never want to end. Can’t believe it was over a year ago we released New Me, Same Us. We never had a chance to come play our songs for all of you and that has left us with a strange feeling of melancholy,” explain Little Dragon. “Thankfully we have a lot of beautiful creative souls out there to help us cheer up. On the 6th of August we will release an EP with some of our favorite artists doing remixes on our songs. We even got so excited we couldn’t help but do one remix ourselves!”

The project doesn’t cover every track on New Me, Same Us, which could be why they are calling it an EP, but it does have nine new reworks. They each offer a little something different from cosmic funk, to soaring house music and a little bit everything in between. The remixes add a little something extra for dancing.

Get your copy of New Me, Same Us Remixes here and listen now. Read our interview with drummer Erik Bodin.

Tracklist:

1. Hold On (Ela Minus Remix)

2. Rush (Lil Silva Remix)

3. Another Lover (Octo Octa's River Flow Mix)

4. Hold On (Georgia Anne Muldrow Remix)

5. Rush (Midland Remix)

6. Hold On (Andrés Remix)

7. The Other Lover (Little Dragon & Moses Sumney) (Little Dragon Vocal Celebration Mix

8. Water (FKJ Remix)

9. Hold On (Poté Remix)