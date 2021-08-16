Live Nation To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations Or Negative Test At Venues & Events

Staff, crew members and attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test for Live Nation events and venues starting October 4th.

Crowd at Governors Ball, a Live Nation festival Charles Kang

Live Nation has reversed course on a previous decision regarding COVID-19 vaccination at its shows in the US and now will require all artists, crew members and attendees to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at their venues and festivals starting October 4. All Live Nation employees have to be fully vaccinated by October 4 to attend events or go into an office. These mandates will be applicable according to state law.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement via Rolling Stone.

Previously, Live Nation had left the decision up to the artists whether or not they wanted a show or tour to require COVID vaccinations. Now Live Nation is taking the guesswork out of things with this policy.

AEG last week announced that it would require COVID vaccinations for entry to its events by both staff and attendees, which could have put the pressure on Live Nation to enact a similar policy.