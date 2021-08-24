Luke Slater Announces New Planetary Assault Systems Album 'Sky Scraping'

Luke Slater will arrive with his seventh Planetary Assault Systems album this October.

Luke Slater Sven Marquardt

Luke Slater has announced a new album under his Planetary Assault Systems alias titled Sky Scraping. It will arrive in October on Token.

Sky Scraping will be Slater’s first album under the PAS name since Arc Angel on Ostgut Ton in 2016. It follows up his Say it Loud EP with plenty of new material.

According to a press release, this album is a “loud and unabashed celebration of the formative and familiar environments so loved by the electronic music community, the dark clubs and festivals made special by their unique ability to bring likeminded people together.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sky Scraping will be released on October 15. Pre-order and hear the first few tracks below.

Tracklists:

Digital

01. Labstract

02. One For The Groove

03. Bang Wap

04. Say It Loud

05. Give In

06. If I Die

07. Coal

08. Run

09. The Drag Train

10. Nano Chameleon

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Vinyl

A1. Labstract

A2. One For The Groove

B1. Give In

B2. If I Die

C1. Coal

C2. Run

D1. The Drag Train

D2. Nano Chameleon