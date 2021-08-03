Magnetic Mix 157: MiG-29

I wanted to play a mix between oldschool tracks and recent releases from artists and labels I particularly like and that are keeping that 90s progressive house/trance vibe alive,” explains MiG-29

MiG-29 Mary Tabary

Parisian producer MiG-29 is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. He is a producer who dives deep into a 90’s sound, finding his inspiration from the greats of trance, breaks and older house records. He has a new EP coming out on CYBERDOME that captures those various styles with swirling breakbeats, heavy thumpers, galactic trip-hop, techy progressive and a good dose of the modern take of 90’s rave that all come together over six tracks. You can pre-order the project now via the label here before it is released at the end of next month.

That is channeled into this mix that leans in on the 90’s progressive house and trance vibe.

“For this podcast, I wanted to play a mix between oldschool tracks and recent releases from artists and labels I particularly like and that are keeping that 90s progressive house/trance vibe alive,” explains MiG-29.

“I was too young to go to clubs and raves during the 90s, but I’ve always been fascinated by this kind of sound that I used to listen on some old CD compilations my father bought. So glad to see this genre coming back since a few years on some amazing releases!”

Listen now to the mix, get some flashbacks to when the pants were big as hell and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Ludwig A.F. Röhrscheid - Oxygen

2. Guy Contact - Sounds From The Echosystem

3. Bliss Inc. - Offensive Username

4. Dylan Forbes – Soma

5. Speedy J - G Spot (J Spot Mix)

6. Syzygy - Luminous (4 AM Mix)

7. Phil Merrall – Abnormal

8. Abdul Raeva – Basic Contact

9. ANF - Distance (Pillock Mix)

10. I Believe - Florence House Authority

11. Galaxy – Big Blue

12. Deep System – Radarscope

13. Jupiter 8000 – Technon

14. Long Island Sound – Cosmic Spring