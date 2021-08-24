Magnetic Mix 159: Roland Clark

Roland Clark brings the energy on this mix with house music from himself and his contemporaries.

Taken By Roland Clark According to Listen Up PR

Roland Clark is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The Newark-born, Atlanta-based, house music DJ, producer, songwriter and vocalist has been an integral part of house music for decades, releasing music on most house labels under the sun like Inhouse Records, Defected Records, Get Physical Music, Cr2, Snatch, Armada Music, Natura Viva, Strictly Rhythm and collaborating with some of the biggest names in house music. He also has a slew of aliases he has worked under as well, which you will hear one of those in this mix.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

His most recent collaboration with Vintage Culture & Fancy Inc is included in the mix, bringing some of that peaktime magic to his hour. He brings the energy on this, using some tracks from his contemporaries, plus his own vast catalog, that seems to grow with each passing month.

"Welcome to my one-hour mix session which I titled Feed The Deejay, because without you're energy, we deejays could not survive,” says Clark.

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Roland Clark - This Party

2. Spirit - Anyway

3. John Summit - Make Me Feel

4. Daniel Bracket - Samburu Tribe

5. Mihalis Safras - Love Away (Joeski Remix)

6. Italo Perez - Must Be Love

7. Roland Clark - Wtf

8. Roland Clark Aka Urban Soul - Black In My Soul

9. Vintage Culture, Roland Clark, Fancy Inc - Free

10. Roland Clark - Love Me Good

11. Roland Clark Smells Like Rhythm

12. Chris Lake - Who Are You

13. Ruben Mandolino, Catsinka - No Diggity

14. Ellis Moss - The Shake

15. Ricci Fischino - Body