Magnetic Mix 159: Roland Clark
Roland Clark is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The Newark-born, Atlanta-based, house music DJ, producer, songwriter and vocalist has been an integral part of house music for decades, releasing music on most house labels under the sun like Inhouse Records, Defected Records, Get Physical Music, Cr2, Snatch, Armada Music, Natura Viva, Strictly Rhythm and collaborating with some of the biggest names in house music. He also has a slew of aliases he has worked under as well, which you will hear one of those in this mix.
His most recent collaboration with Vintage Culture & Fancy Inc is included in the mix, bringing some of that peaktime magic to his hour. He brings the energy on this, using some tracks from his contemporaries, plus his own vast catalog, that seems to grow with each passing month.
"Welcome to my one-hour mix session which I titled Feed The Deejay, because without you're energy, we deejays could not survive,” says Clark.
Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.
Tracklist:
1. Roland Clark - This Party
2. Spirit - Anyway
3. John Summit - Make Me Feel
4. Daniel Bracket - Samburu Tribe
5. Mihalis Safras - Love Away (Joeski Remix)
6. Italo Perez - Must Be Love
7. Roland Clark - Wtf
8. Roland Clark Aka Urban Soul - Black In My Soul
9. Vintage Culture, Roland Clark, Fancy Inc - Free
10. Roland Clark - Love Me Good
11. Roland Clark Smells Like Rhythm
12. Chris Lake - Who Are You
13. Ruben Mandolino, Catsinka - No Diggity
14. Ellis Moss - The Shake
15. Ricci Fischino - Body