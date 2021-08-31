Magnetic Mix 160: AVIVX

AVIVX Amirali Bahrami

Kazakhstani producer and DJ, AVIVX, is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The Tbilisi-based artist will release his new single ‘Dance Mania” next month – a tribute to the legendary 90s label drawing on 90s trance, techno, acid and new beat. He has been a staple at queer parties in Berlin and Tbilisi, while also very recently putting out music on Space Dance Saga. He also has an upcoming debut vinyl EP Dark Temple on Dutch label, Electronic Emergencies.

That spirit and sound is packed into this mix, which features the likes of LSDXOXO, Hannah Holland, Shadow Child, Lauren Flax and others.

“This mix is packed with my recent favorites I’ve played at queer raves in Berlin and Tbilisi. These tracks are proven to set any dance floor on fire. I try to immerse the listeners in a vortex of positive energy, fun vocals, euphoric melodies and sexy grooves,” explains AVIVX.

“I want to make the dancers forget about problems and negativity, because music is all about joy and celebration for me. Stylistically, It's an eclectic mix of Chicago house, acid, techno and trance, with something surprising at every twist and turn.”

Follow along with the tracklist below for the hour-long mix.

Tracklist:

1. Alinka - Do What You Want

2. Cute Heels - State of Mind (LA-4A Remix)

3. Hannah Holland - Paris Acid Ball

4. Marlon D - Power Of The Drum feat. Boddhi Satva

5. LSDXOXO - The Devil

6. Shadow Child & Mark Archer - Yih

7. Lauren Flax - You Have to Work

8. Matt Whitehead - Crosstalk

9. N-Joi - Anthem

10. Khia x Basic Channel - Phylyps Neck, Phylyps Track II/II

11. Disclosure - Energy

12. Uberzone - M.F.N. (Light Fromage Edit)

13. Wild Geese - Sheik

14. Perpetuum Mobile - Raumzentriert

15. FPU - Crockett's Theme (Mateo Murphy remix)

16. IM KELLAR - Austria