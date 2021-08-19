Magnetic's 10th Anniversary Party At Elia Beach Club In Las Vegas - Labor Day Weekend

Come checkout Chris Malinchak and some other amazing DJs over Labor Day weekend at Vegas' hottest new venue at the new Virgin Hotel

Well, it's time to kick off our 10 year anniversary in style with our first event at the Elia Beach Club Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend. Join us Friday for our official event and hang out the whole weekend to check out Morgan Page, SNBRN, and Gold Fish for some holiday house vibes at one of the hottest new venues in town.

You could be here!!!

Go here to grab your tickets HERE

Keep an eye out for a big announcement next week allowing you to get free access, a special VIP slot at our cabana, and more from Magnetic Magazine. It's time to start celebrating ten years - join us, won't you.

Please check all Las Vegas Covid 19 Restrictions and Policies Here. Magnetic Magazine encourages getting your vaccination or to wear a mask to protect yourself and others.