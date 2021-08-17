My Toolbox: Sinichi Osawa

The legendary producer and half of RHYME SO shows us the goods

For long-time fans of house music, the name Sinichi Osawa needs no introduction. The Japanese superstar recently launched a new artist project RHYME SO - a duo with Australian-born rapper/poet/model RHYME (Shinichi Osawa is S.O, hence Rhyme So)

RHYME SO makes this very experimental brand of lyric-driven dance-pop.. bucking commercial trends and avoiding cookie-cutter production at all costs. They just released a video this week - POSEABLE - shot in a capsule hotel in Tokyo.

They're also the first artist signed to 88INFINITY, this new Japan-based vertical from 88rising, perhaps the preeminent Asian record label in the world. Below he takes us into his studio to showcase the tools he uses in his productions.

Words and photos by Sinichi Osawa

RHYME SO

This space is the master studio for everything from pre-production to mixing.

This space is the master studio for everything from pre-production to mixing. I'm running Ableton Live 11 on a Mac Pro 2017, and the interface is analog to SSL's AWS900 via FOCUSRITE's REDNET. From there it goes through FATSO + SSL FUSIO, back to the SSL AWS900, and then back to Ableton for mixing. The monitors are KS DIGITAL C-88s with B-88 subwoofers.

The C-88 produces a sound with such high resolution that you might think you can see the sound. Once you start using it, I feel other monitors seem to be hazy.

It shows its true value in combination with the B-88 and C-88, which are capable of expressing considerably more delicate bass sound than conventional studio subwoofers.

I use the analog circuitry of the SSL as a luxurious summing device. I use my DAW to do all the EQ and other stuff unless I have to. Let me repeat, it is a very luxurious summing console.

I mainly use it as a sample source, but I consider the MIDI-ized TR808 sound to be ”Right".

I've never seen anyone other than myself owning a DEVIL FISH, which I ordered and customized from Robin in Australia around 2000.

This is an analog 2-channel outboard, and a divine device for me that makes "good sound" just by passing it through.

This is my setup for sketching at home. This is my iMac and KSD C-8, and it sounds great.