Photo Diary: Will Clarke's San Diego Weekend At DAY.MVS XL Festival

Get an inside look at Will's return to Waterfront Park in San Diego, featuring MK, Danny Daze, & More

DAY.MVS XL Festival Photo by: Felicia Garcia

This past weekend, DAY.MVS XL from the CRSSD team took place in San Diego, which marked the debut of the event series at Waterfront Park. While there had been a few DAY.MVS events in San Diego in the past at Petco Park, this aptly named edition took things to an entirely different level.

With performances from artists like FISHER, Nora En Pure, MK, Tiga b2b Danny Daze, Lane 8, Green Velvet, Yotto b2b Jeremy Olander, and much more, fans of the classic CRSSD events got a preview of what’s to come when the main event returns to Waterfront Park from September 25-26.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

One of the highlights of the weekend was an unforgettable set from the bearded UK native himself Will Clarke, who laid down a classic house and techno laced performance at the Southside stage for a packed crowd that was clearly ready to get their groove on.

We were able to snag an exclusive photo diary from Will Clarke from the event, which gives fans an inside look at his journey before, during, and after rocking a crowd. This included hanging with friends like MK, Danny Daze, Born Dirty, and Kevin Saunderson, to handling a quick interview beforehand.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

You can view the photos below, which includes captions provided by Will himself. As you are enjoying the photos below, make sure to check out his latest track “The Hymn.” The catchy delivery feels like a southern choir and a smooth house beat created a love child together.

Complete with feel good vocal samples, melodic instrumentals, and a punchy beat, it’s the perfect track to mark the return of festivals and is sure to set dance floors off at any show it’s played at. So click play, scroll through the pictures below, and get an idea of what it’s like to be Will Clarke for a day.

Pre-party the night before the festival at Spin to kick off the weekend. Feels amazing to be back in the clubs playing longer sets again.

Oscar Preciado

Doing a quick interview in the green room. So much to talk about now that I’m back to doing what I love again and releasing loads of new tunes.

Oscar Preciado

Jokes with MK and Born Dirty. Nothing beats meeting up with friends at a festival. Oscar Preciado

Sharing the stage with Kevin Saunderson! He is an absolute legend and this was a huge honor for me.

Oscar Preciado

Perfect afternoon vibes on the waterfront. The energy from the crowd was strong! Oscar Preciado

Reuniting with Danny Daze. One of the best in the game.

Oscar Preciado

Taking a moment to relax and take it all in after an incredible weekend Oscar Preciado

*Photos are all credited to Oscar Preciado