Artüria X Solanca - Ways Of Walking [MOOD OF MIND]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from the Norwegian label of Fehrplay, Mood Of Mind. Taken from Artüria and Solanca's forthcoming collaborative Ways Of Walking EP, the title track is a sun-drenched progressive house cut that is beaming with Balearic energy. This also happens to be the label's 20th release and will be available on August 16th.