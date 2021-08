DC Breaks XV The Remixes PT.2 [Ram Records]

Today, Magnetic Mag presents a brand new remix from DNB mega label Ram Records. Taken from the second DC Breaks 'XV The Remixes PT.2 package, Smooth steps up for a blistering remix of 'Swag'.

Track: Swag (Smooth Remix)

Artist: DC Breaks

Label: Ram

Format: Digital

Release Date: 8-20-21